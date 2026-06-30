/FIFA World Cup 2026: 'Plan well executed,' says Issa Diop after Morocco reach Round of 16

Morocco’s Player of the Match, Issa Diop, praised his teammates after the African side beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the match in a video shared by DAZN Football on X, Diop said the victory was the result of a strong team effort and that everyone followed the game plan well.

"Yeah. It's just a team performance today. It was the whole team performing very well. We executed the plan very well. And in the end, we won it. And I'm just exhausted. I just want to recover, and that's it," Diop said.

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Diop was one of Morocco’s key players, scoring a equaliser to keep his team’s hopes alive, as a result that match ended 1-1 after extra time before Morocco won the shootout 3-2 to book their place in the Round of 16.

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The defender also spoke about the importance of faith, saying the team wanted to thank God for the victory rather than focus on individual achievements.

"As I said before, we are a Muslim country, Muslim people. So it's not about individuals or people. It's just about God, and we're just going to thank God," he told host broadcasters.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

During the match, the Netherlands had taken the lead in the second half through Cody Gakpo, who scored an emotional goal just days after revealing the loss of his unborn child. However, Diop’s late header sent the match into extra time.

Neither team could find a winning goal and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made a crucial save to stop Crysencio Summerville in the shootout. Ismael Saibari then converted the decisive penalty to seal Morocco’s victory.