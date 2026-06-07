/Fable 5 is available again, but with smarter safety checks: Here's what has changed for users

Anthropic has restored global access to its advanced Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5 AI models after introducing a new set of cybersecurity safeguards. The move follows discussions with the US government and comes after the company temporarily restricted access to the models over concerns about potential misuse.

The company says the updated safeguards are designed to prevent harmful cybersecurity activities while allowing legitimate users to continue using the models for coding, research and other everyday tasks. For most users, Anthropic says the experience should remain largely unchanged.

Why did Anthropic bring Fable 5 back?

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According to Anthropic, the company has improved its security systems to better distinguish between legitimate requests and potentially harmful ones. The new safeguards use updated classifiers that identify requests related to advanced cybersecurity misuse. If a request is flagged, users will receive a notification and the conversation will automatically switch to Claude Opus 4.8, rather than Fable 5.

Anthropic says this approach allows it to continue offering powerful AI capabilities while reducing the risk of abuse.

Will coding and everyday work be affected?

Anthropic says the vast majority of coding work will not be affected. However, the company acknowledged that the new safeguards may temporarily block a slightly higher number of harmless requests than intended. This means some legitimate coding or debugging prompts could be redirected to Opus 4.8 until the classifiers become more accurate.

The company said it is already working on updates to reduce these false positives over the coming weeks.

Biology and chemistry restrictions remain

Anthropic also confirmed that its biology and chemistry safety filters remain unchanged from the initial launch.

The company admitted that these classifiers are still broader than it would like. As a result, even some basic biology-related questions may currently fall back to Claude Opus 4.8 instead of Fable 5. Anthropic says improvements to these scientific safety systems are already being developed and will be introduced in future updates.

AI safety becomes a bigger industry focus