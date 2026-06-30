/Watch | Chinese military offers first glimpse of sixth generation fighter jet

China appeared to have offered its first public glimpse of the long-rumoured J-36 sixth-generation stealth fighter after the People's Liberation Army released a promotional video featuring what defence analysts believe is the advanced aircraft.

The aircraft appeared briefly in a video published on Sunday to celebrate the Y-20 military transport aircraft. During a conversation between two PLA airmen about refuelling "Liu Ye" (Master Six), a nickname for the H-6 bomber, one pilot casually referred to "Xiao Liu" (Little Six). Seconds later, the camera captured a fast-moving aircraft outside the cockpit window with the tailless diamond-shaped wing design widely linked to the J 36 prototype.

Defence analysts are viewing the brief appearance as the PLA's first public acknowledgement of its sixth-generation fighter programme. Until now, the aircraft had only appeared in unverified photos and videos shared on social media, including footage of what was believed to be a test flight in late 2025 that intensified speculation about China's military aviation capabilities.

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China's Defence Ministry has not officially commented on the aircraft or confirmed its identity.

The J-36 is believed to be one of two sixth-generation fighter prototypes currently under development in China. According to analysts, the larger J 36, reportedly associated with AVIC Chengdu, features a tailless diamond wing design intended to improve stealth. The second prototype, unofficially known as the J-50 and linked to AVIC Shenyang, is believed to have a smaller tailless configuration.

Compared with existing fifth-generation fighters such as the US F 35 and China's J 20, sixth-generation aircraft are expected to offer improved stealth, greater operational range, next-generation engines and the ability to operate alongside autonomous combat drones.

China's apparent progress comes as several major powers continue developing their own next-generation fighter aircraft. The US Air Force plans to introduce the F-47 by 2028 after reportedly flying classified prototypes years earlier, while the US Navy is continuing work on the F A XX carrier-based fighter.

In Europe, the Future Combat Air System has faced setbacks, while the Global Combat Air Programme involving the UK, Japan and Italy aims to field a sixth-generation fighter by 2035.