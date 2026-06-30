/50 biz honchos accompanying Japan’s PM to Delhi, eager to ride on India’s growth story

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will be arriving in India on July 1 for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be Takaichi’s first official visit to India since assuming office in 2025. The visit follows PM Modi’s visit to Tokyo in August last year for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and is expected to deepen cooperation across emerging technologies, manufacturing and economic security.

India and Japan seek to deepen their economic cooperation at a time when global supply chains are being reshaped and competition for advanced technologies is intensifying. A strong, mutually beneficial partnership can help the two complementary economies accelerate growth for both nations.

Mutually beneficial partnership to spur growth

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Japan possesses world-class expertise in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, robotics, precision engineering and green technologies but faces demographic challenges, including an ageing population and a shrinking workforce. In contrast, India offers a young talent pool, a rapidly expanding consumer market and ambitious manufacturing initiatives aimed at becoming a global production hub.

India’s growth rate is the highest in the world, largely driven by domestic demand; however, it needs to boost its manufacturing, especially of high-quality products, to sustain the growth and realise its dream of becoming a developed nation.

Japan also stands to benefit by diversifying its supply chains, expanding its manufacturing base and accessing India’s growing market. Indian engineering talent, workforce and digital capabilities can support Japanese industries seeking innovation and long-term resilience.

Therefore, a defining feature of the visit is the high-powered business delegation accompanying Takaichi. More than 50 companies and organisations, including Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki, will join the Japanese Prime Minister. Besides, senior representatives from Itochu Corporation, Toyota Tsusho, semiconductor firms, infrastructure companies, green technology enterprises, startups and small and medium-sized businesses are also in the delegation.

Auto giants seek to manufacture in India for exports

The scale of corporate participation underlines Japan’s growing interest in deepening commercial ties with India. Suzuki’s presence is particularly significant given the company’s long-standing role in India’s automobile industry through Maruti Suzuki, while Itochu and Toyota Tsusho represent Japan’s influential global trading networks.

The automobile sector is poised for expansion, and Suzuki and Toyota are looking to leverage India as a manufacturing base for hybrid and electric vehicles destined for export markets in Africa and Southeast Asia.

The summit will majorly focus on sectors critical to future economic growth, with semiconductors, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, renewable energy, defence cooperation, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing to dominate the agenda.

Collaboration in semiconductors to reduce dependence on global supply chains

Semiconductor collaboration is expected to get special attention as both countries seek to reduce dependence on concentrated global supply chains. Japan brings expertise in semiconductor equipment, advanced materials and precision engineering, while India offers a rapidly expanding manufacturing ecosystem, government incentives, engineering talent and a large domestic market.

Indian officials expect concrete agreements that support India’s ambition to become a major chip manufacturing destination.

Artificial intelligence is also emerging as a mainstay of bilateral cooperation. Japan increasingly views India as a trusted technology partner capable of contributing to AI innovation, standards development and digital governance.

Japanese companies are also exploring investments in hydrogen technologies, electric mobility infrastructure and clean energy solutions.

Infrastructure retains its high importance

Infrastructure cooperation remains another key component of the partnership. Japanese firms continue to support India’s transport and industrial development, while Hitachi Energy has been selected to deliver a 950-kilometre high-voltage direct current transmission system capable of transmitting 6 GW of renewable energy across the country.

For India, attracting advanced Japanese manufacturing capabilities remains central to its long-term industrial strategy.

The summit is expected to conclude with several memorandums of understanding aimed at expanding business partnerships and technology collaboration. With government leaders and industry executives working in tandem, the visit at its conclusion could reflect a deeply shared commitment to building resilient supply chains, accelerating industrial cooperation and advancing one of the Indo-Pacific’s most significant strategic partnerships.