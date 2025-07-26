/'Desperate acts of violence': India strongly condemns Pakistan air strikes on Afghanistan killing civilians

India on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan's air strikes on Afghan territory that killed civilians, including women and children, describing the action as a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty and a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the strikes reflected "Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour" and accused Islamabad of trying to divert attention from its internal problems.

"India strongly condemns Pakistan's air strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability," the MEA said.

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The ministry said the latest incident was part of a continuing pattern in Pakistan's conduct.

"It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalise internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders," the statement added.

India also expressed sympathy for the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"India conveys its condolences to Afghan families that have lost loved ones, prays for early recovery of those injured and reiterates its unwavering support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the MEA said.

The statement followed Pakistan's cross-border military strikes in the eastern Afghan provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Kunar, which reportedly caused heavy civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson of the Taliban led Afghan government, shared details of the casualties in a social media post earlier on Monday.

"According to the reports available thus far, the attacks carried out last night resulted in the martyrdom of 36 civilians, including women and children, while 163 others sustained injuries. Three residential houses were completely destroyed."

Fitrat also provided details of the locations hit during the strikes. He said that in Mandokhail Village in the Chamkani District of Paktia Province, "Pakistani fighter jets bombed a civilian residence. As a result, one elderly man and one child from the household were martyred, while other members of the family sustained injuries."

He further stated that a second strike targeted rescue workers at the same location.

According to the statement, another attack hit a villager's home in Walust Village in the Giyan District of Paktika Province. A third strike was reported in Barolo Village in the Manogai District of Kunar Province.

Pakistan acknowledged carrying out the operation. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday night that the country's security forces had conducted a "well-planned intelligence-based ground operation" along with aerial strikes in the frontier zone.