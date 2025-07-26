/Trump loses top Court bid to overturn $5 million sexual assault verdict: What is the E. Jean Carroll case?

The US Supreme Court on Monday (June 29) refused to hear President Donald Trump's appeal against a jury verdict that found him liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll, leaving the $5 million judgment against him in place.

The court declined to take up Trump's challenge as part of a series of rulings and did not provide any reason for its decision.

What is the case?

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The case began with a federal lawsuit filed by Carroll in Manhattan, where she alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her inside the dressing room of a New York department store in 1996. Her defamation claims were linked to statements Trump made after completing his first term in office, when he dismissed her allegations as a "con job" and "hoax."

On May 9, 2023, a federal civil court in Manhattan found Trump liable for sexually assaulting the former newspaper columnist and awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

Carroll, now 82, first made the allegation public in a book published in 2019. In it, she described what she considered to be a rape that took place 23 years earlier in a fitting room. Trump rejected the accusation at the time and called her a "nut job."

Trump responded sharply after the Supreme Court declined to reconsider the jury's verdict.

"Surprisingly, the Supreme Court declined to 'review' a Fake Case brought against me by a woman I never met (Decades-old celebrity photo line, standing with her husband, does not count!)," Trump wrote on social media.

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision.

"Today's Supreme Court decision affirms once and for all the jury's unanimous verdict that President Donald J. Trump sexually assaulted and defamed E. Jean Carroll," said Kaplan.

"His multiple efforts to appeal that verdict have all failed, and today's ruling ends his quest to avoid accountability for his actions."



The jury ordered Trump to pay $2 million in damages for sexual assault and another $3 million for defamatory remarks he made in 2022. An appeals court upheld that ruling in December 2024.

In a separate defamation case before the federal civil court in New York, another jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83.3 million. That decision was also upheld on appeal.

Several US media outlets reported at the end of May that the US Department of Justice had opened a criminal investigation targeting Carroll.