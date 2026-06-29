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‘Iran has requested a meeting’: Trump claims meeting in Doha on June 30, despite denial from Tehran

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 21:17 IST | Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 21:17 IST
‘Iran has requested a meeting’: Trump claims meeting in Doha on June 30, despite denial from Tehran

File photo for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump claimed Iran requested a Doha meeting on June 30 amid Strait of Hormuz tensions and asset releases. However, Iranian officials denied that any formal talks were scheduled.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (June 29) that Iran had requested a meeting to be held in Doha on Tuesday (June 30), but Iranian officials denied that any such talks had been scheduled. "Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha," Trump wrote in a social media post, using all capital letters. He did not provide further details about the proposed meeting.

The announcement came as the Trump administration sought to preserve an increasingly fragile interim understanding with Tehran amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route. Any escalation in the region could push up oil prices and undermine the administration's efforts to maintain easing inflation in the United States. Trump said the meeting would take place in Doha, Qatar, without identifying the participants or outlining the agenda.

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Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that USD 6 billion in frozen Iranian assets would be released by Qatar. His remarks appeared aimed at reassuring the Iranian public about the interim arrangement with Washington, as pressure has mounted following attacks across the Persian Gulf over the weekend.

What did Iran say?

Iran rejected reports that talks had been formally arranged. Kazem Gharibabadi, a senior Iranian negotiator, said reports suggesting technical discussions by working groups would take place in Doha were inaccurate.

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"Although consultations with Qatar, including on following up on the implementation of the other side's commitments, are continuing as usual, reports by some media about technical talks by the working groups being held in Doha are not confirmed," Gharibabadi said in comments published by Iran's state news agency IRNA.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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