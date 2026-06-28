/‘Russia going through difficult period but will overcome challenges,’ says Putin. Details inside

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (June 28) said Russia was passing through a "difficult period" but expressed confidence that the country would overcome its challenges, safeguard national security and continue strengthening its borders.

Speaking at the conference of the ruling United Russia party ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for September, Putin said the difficulties facing the country had made it stronger and offered important lessons, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

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"We are going through a difficult period, but it has taught us much," Putin said while wishing the United Russia party success in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

His remarks come as Russia continues to face Ukrainian drone and missile strikes, alongside Western sanctions imposed over its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Addressing party delegates, Putin said the government recognised the challenges confronting the country and was taking measures to respond to them.

"Yes, we see the problems, we are aware of them and are responding to them, but we will certainly ensure the security of both the country and our citizens, as well as the inviolability of Russia's borders," he said.

Putin also pledged that Russia would overcome the threats it currently faces.

"We will undoubtedly overcome all the challenges facing us today, including terrorist attacks on our territory and infrastructure facilities," he said.