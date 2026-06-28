/‘Instead of pointing fingers at others…’: India grills Pakistan over ‘baseless’ allegation on Karachi terrorist attack

India strongly rejected Pakistan's allegations on Sunday (June 28) linking it to the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Rangers' headquarters in Karachi, calling the accusations "baseless". New Delhi urged Islamabad to dismantle terrorist infrastructure operating from its own soil instead of shifting blame. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement after Pakistan's military and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed, without furnishing any evidence, that the attack had been carried out by an "Indian proxy".

"We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. In a sharp rebuttal, Jaiswal said Pakistan should focus on addressing terrorism within its own borders rather than making unfounded accusations against India.

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"Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy," he said.

The exchange came a day after heavily armed terrorists targeted the provincial headquarters of the Pakistan Rangers in Karachi on Saturday night. According to Pakistan's military, one of the attackers rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the compound, triggering a fierce gun battle with security forces.