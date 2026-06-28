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‘Instead of pointing fingers at others…’: India grills Pakistan over ‘baseless’ allegation on Karachi terrorist attack

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 18:53 IST | Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 18:54 IST
‘Instead of pointing fingers at others…’: India grills Pakistan over ‘baseless’ allegation on Karachi terrorist attack

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Photograph: (ANI)

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India strongly rejected Pakistan’s “baseless” allegations linking it to a terrorist attack on the Rangers’ headquarters in Karachi, urging Islamabad to dismantle its own domestic terror infrastructure instead.

India strongly rejected Pakistan's allegations on Sunday (June 28) linking it to the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Rangers' headquarters in Karachi, calling the accusations "baseless". New Delhi urged Islamabad to dismantle terrorist infrastructure operating from its own soil instead of shifting blame. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement after Pakistan's military and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed, without furnishing any evidence, that the attack had been carried out by an "Indian proxy".

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"We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. In a sharp rebuttal, Jaiswal said Pakistan should focus on addressing terrorism within its own borders rather than making unfounded accusations against India.

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"Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy," he said.

The exchange came a day after heavily armed terrorists targeted the provincial headquarters of the Pakistan Rangers in Karachi on Saturday night. According to Pakistan's military, one of the attackers rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the compound, triggering a fierce gun battle with security forces.

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The military said three Rangers personnel were killed and four others were injured in the attack. Three terrorists were also killed, while a fourth suspect, identified as an Afghan national, was captured alive.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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