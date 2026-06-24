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‘Mossad planned to kill Asim Munir in Switzerland’: Brazilian journalist makes explosive claim, Pakistan rubbishes it

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 22:52 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 22:52 IST
‘Mossad planned to kill Asim Munir in Switzerland’: Brazilian journalist makes explosive claim, Pakistan rubbishes it

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir looks on prior to a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, as part of high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict. Photograph: (AFP)

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Pakistan strongly rejected a Brazilian journalist’s unsubstantiated claim that Israel’s Mossad planned to assassinate Army Chief Asim Munir in Switzerland, calling the allegation “absolutely rubbish and complete nonsense.”

A Brazilian journalist has claimed that Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad was preparing to assassinate Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and members of the Pakistani delegation during a visit to Switzerland linked to efforts aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the US.

The allegation was made by Brazilian journalist Pepe Escobar during an appearance on a podcast hosted by political commentator Mario Nawfal.

According to Escobar, delegations from Pakistan and Qatar were present at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland as Iran and America concluded the first round of negotiations aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia.

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“Pakistani military received ultra-credible information that the Mossad was preparing, under orders by Netanyahu, an assassination attempt against Asim Munir and maybe the rest of the Pakistani delegation going to Switzerland," Escobar said.

Escobar further alleged that Pakistan responded by sending a warning to Israel, possibly through Oman. According to the journalist, the message conveyed by Islamabad was: “If you touch our delegation, we’re going to wipe you off the map, period."

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Pakistan rubbishes claim

The claims have not been substantiated with any evidence and were swiftly rejected by Pakistani authorities.

Kamran Khan, chairman of ARY News, said a well-placed Pakistani security official had described the allegation as “absolutely rubbish and complete nonsense”. According to the official cited by Khan, the Swiss visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir “proceeded like clockwork”.

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“At no point during the visit was there any security alert or even the slightest concern raised by the Swiss or US security teams," the official said.

Neither the Israeli government nor Mossad has publicly commented on Escobar’s allegations.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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