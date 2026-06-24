/Trump says Iran has told ‘no tolls, insurance costs, other charges’ being sought at Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran has told the United States that no tolls were being sought from ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Iran have been offering conflicting accounts on almost all major aspects of the MoU signed last week, including the control of the Strait of Hormuz, Israel’s war in Lebanon and financial incentives for Iran.

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Trump, who is facing criticism over the deal domestically, including from hardliners in his Republican Party, said in a Truth Social post, “Iran has informed the U.S. that, despite troublemaking Fake News reporting to the contrary, there are ‘NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND BEING SOUGHT OR RECEIVED BY IRAN ON SHIPS TRAVELING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ’.

“If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately!” he warned Tehran.

Trump also asserted that the United States has not given any money to Iran or released any funds for its unrestricted use.

The US president added that food is “desperately needed” in Iran and that these products will be purchased exclusively from the United States.

“Additionally, no money has been given to Iran, or released from their money to them, by the U.S. We will be releasing some of their money, that is totally controlled by us, to our Farmers and Ranchers, for the purchase of Corn, Wheat, Soybeans, and more. Food is desperately needed in Iran, and we will be purchasing it for them exclusively from the United States,” Trump further said in the post.