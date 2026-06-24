/The Ram temple donation controversy: Timeline, allegations and investigation

The case of alleged theft of donations made to the Ram Temple at Ayodhya came to light in the second week of June and in no time became one of the most discussed controversies. The case came to fore after allegations were levelled that cash, jewellery, and other offerings made by devotees were misappropriated.

The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged embezzlement of donations submitted its preliminary inquiry report to the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday. The SIT comprises Lucknow Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant (IAS), IG Lucknow Range Kiran Shivkumar and Special Secretary (Finance) Neelratan Kumar.

SIT member Vijay Vishwas Pant submitted the preliminary report to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad while the probe is still on.

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The Uttar Pradesh government had constituted the SIT on June 13 following a request from the temple trust after allegations were levelled about misappropriation of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The SIT is likely to submit its final report within the next 10 to 15 days.

How and when did the controversy start?

The issue came to light on 7 June when former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, alleged that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in Ram Temple donations had been stolen or embezzled.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue on social media and questioned the government’s silence, saying the matter should be examined by the courts.

As the controversy escalated, BJP leader Dr Rajneesh Singh wrote to the Prime Minister on 9 June seeking a CBI investigation. The very next day, the Prime Minister’s Office sought a report from the Ram Temple Trust.

On the recommendation of the Ram Temple Trust, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member SIT on 13 June to determine whether any irregularities had occurred in the handling of temple donations.

How is the SIT probe going? When will it submit final report?

The SIT is examining financial records, donation management processes and the role of individuals linked to the temple administration.

The SIT has also reportedly questioned senior trust officials, including Champat Rai and Gopal Rao, and examined donation records and cash-counting documents.

Investigators inspected the storage area for donated gold, silver and other valuables and reviewed the records and the work of staff involved in handling donations.

The SIT also checked CCTV footage from donation-counting and treasury areas to look for any irregularities or security lapses.

The final report of SIT is expected within 10–15 days.

Meanwhile, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe and preservation of financial records, digital data and CCTV footage.

How much money and how many valuables are alleged to have been misappropriated?

Initially, the Samajwadi Party alleged that Rs 7-7.5 crore had been stolen , but Opposition leaders, including Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders, later alleged the misappropriation of around Rs 200 crore in donations. Their claims remain unproven and are under investigation.

A review of financial disclosures showed that the trust received ₹82.78 crore in donations between April 2025 and February 2026, earned ₹138.03 crore as interest, and reported total income of ₹220.81 crore during that period.

Experts say there should be proper examination of donation records and accounting system, besides a review of cash handling and collection mechanisms.

Meanwhile, Raju V Manwani, CMD, Castles Group of Companies, told media on Wednesday that he donated 200 silver bricks to the Ram Temple on behalf of the Sindhi community in 2021 and did not receive a receipt at the time of the donation. He has now sought a receipt and information on where the silver was utilised. There has been no response from the temple trust on this so far.

What did the temple trust, UP govt, BJP, and opposition say about the controversy?

The alleged irregularities in Ram Temple donations sparked a sharp political slugfest.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that “whoever is guilty will not be spared” and assured the devotees that the SIT would conduct a fair and impartial probe.

The BJP has urged people not to draw conclusions before the investigation is complete. BJP leaders have accused the Opposition of politicising the issue and attempting to tarnish the image of the Ram Temple and the Ram Mandir movement.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the SIT probe while demanding accountability. Some opposition leaders have called for independent scrutiny and disclosure of donation records, arguing that public trust requires complete transparency.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has defended the temple trust and its office bearers, stating that allegations should be investigated through due process.

Some VHP leaders suggested that scrutiny should extend to other organisations and trusts that collected funds in the name of the Ram Mandir over the years.

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has denied any wrongdoing and maintained that internal audits did not find evidence supporting allegations of large-scale misappropriation.

Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said that the trust itself sought an impartial investigation to establish facts and counter misinformation. He further said that the trust is fully cooperating with the SIT by providing records, financial documents and access to officials for questioning.

What could be the political impact of the case?

The allegations and the controversy have come at a time when UP state assembly elections are slated for early 2027 and may put some pressure on the ruling BJP even though neither the party nor the government is in any way associated with the temple’s management or day-to-day functioning.

The opposition is already demanding an independent CBI-led SIT or a judicial investigation to highlight “governance lapses”.