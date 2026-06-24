/Iran calls agreement with US to end West Asia conflict 'declaration of America's defeat'

Iran on Wednesday (June 24) said the deal between Iran and the United States to end the West Asia war is "America's declaration of defeat". "The Islamabad understanding was not the result of pressure and coercion, but rather the result of the resistance and authority of the brave Iranian nation," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the head of the Iranian negotiating team, said at a conference in Azerbaijan broadcast on Iranian television.
"That is why the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding became a declaration of America's defeat," he said, and added that the countries of the region must ensure security in the Middle East.