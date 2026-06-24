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Iran calls agreement with US to end West Asia conflict 'declaration of America's defeat'

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 14:06 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 14:06 IST
Iran calls agreement with US to end West Asia conflict 'declaration of America's defeat'

File photo of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Photograph: (AFP)

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Iran on Wednesday described the agreement with the US to end the West Asia conflict as a "declaration of America's defeat". Iranian official Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the deal reflected Iran's resilience and urged regional nations to take responsibility for Middle East security.

Iran on Wednesday (June 24) said the deal between Iran and the United States to end the West Asia war is "America's declaration of defeat". "The Islamabad understanding was not the result of pressure and coercion, but rather the result of the resistance and authority of the brave Iranian nation," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the head of the Iranian negotiating team, said at a conference in Azerbaijan broadcast on Iranian television.

"That is why the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding became a declaration of America's defeat," he said, and added that the countries of the region must ensure security in the Middle East.

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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