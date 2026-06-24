/UN maritime body to evacuate 11,000 seafarers stranded in Persian Gulf since US-Iran war

The United Nations’ International Maritime Organisation said on Tuesday that it would start the evacuation of the more than 11,000 sailors stranded in the Persian Gulf due to the Strait of Hormuz closure by Iran, followed by the US naval blockade.

“This large-scale operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal States in the region, the United States and the maritime industry,” IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.

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“We have secured the necessary safety guarantees and have thoroughly verified the conditions for safe navigation to support these operations,” he added.

“After months of hardship and distress for thousands of innocent seafarers and negative impact for the whole world, I welcome with deep satisfaction the peace agreement concluded between the United States and Iran, marking a decisive step towards restoring maritime security and bringing to an end the unacceptable attacks against civilian shipping,” said Dominguez.

We have now started contacting the ships to start the evacuation, said an IMO spokesperson, ⁠without providing a timeframe.

The IMO said it had secured the necessary safety guarantees and verified conditions for safe navigation.

Oman’s ⁠defence ministry said separately that the evacuation process under the IMO plan, which has been under discussion for months, will be phased.

“Given the elevated risk of collision in the current environment, a gradual and controlled evacuation of vessel traffic is required,” it said.

The ministry further said that the so-called Traffic Separation Scheme was not ⁠safe for use at this time, and two temporary routes to the north and south of the scheme could be used for evacuation.

“The vessels will be contacted individually ⁠and advised of their allocated transit day by the parties coordinated by IMO,” it added.

The Traffic Separation Scheme was adopted by the IMO ⁠in 1968 to establish routing lanes through Iranian and Omani waters in the Strait of Hormuz.