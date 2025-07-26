/Iran’s Pezeshkian proposes a united security front of Muslim nations against their enemies

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday called for setting up a “united security front” of Muslim nations against their enemies and extending “hands of friendship” for a new regional security structure. Pezeshkian, who was on a state visit to Pakistan on the invitation of PM Shehbaz Sharif, said Iran is reaching out to Islamic countries to form a “new regional security architecture” and mentioned speaking to Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, but not several Gulf countries like Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, which Tehran targeted as retribution for US and Israeli attacks.

“The unity and solidarity of the Islamic Ummah are essential for confronting common challenges,” he said.

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“We stretch our hands of friendship to establish a common understanding and build a new security structure for the countries in the region,” Pezeshkian added.

“I believe Muslims shall form a united front against their enemies,” the Iranian president said while addressing a press conference with PM Shehbaz Sharif after their meeting.

The Iranian president began his address by reciting verses by renowned poet Allama Iqbal, which he said continued to inspire unity among Muslim nations.

‘No mention of Iran’s missiles in MoU’

Pezeshkian said there was no mention of Iran’s missile programme in the memorandum of understanding signed between the US and Iran.

“If it were not for Iran’s missile capabilities, our country would have been plundered and destroyed,” Pezeshkian said, vowing to “never compromise or negotiate our missile capabilities.”

Pezeshkian said he held “constructive meetings and discussions” with PM Shehbaz, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Asim Munir.

He concluded his speech by thanking the Pakistani side for accepting the invitation to the commemoration of the late Khamenei.

‘Iran’s success is our success. Iran’s loss is our loss,’ says Shehbaz

In his remarks at the joint press briefing, PM Shehbaz said that Islamabad and Tehran have “consistently stood by one another in difficult times”.

Shehbaz described Pezeshkian as a “visionary and sagacious leader of a great country, Iran”. “But you’re a man of many talents and qualities — you are calm, you are wise and you are patient,” he added.

Shehbaz also appreciated the “wisdom and sagacity” of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei for guiding the Iranian nation through “these very difficult and challenging times”.

“Throughout this crisis, the entire Iranian nation, our Iranian brothers and sisters, have demonstrated their unity with honour and dignity,” he said.

He also extended Pakistan’s deepest condolences on the “loss of thousands of precious lives, including the late Khamenei, who was a great visionary leader and respected by all and sundry around the Muslim world”.

“Your happiness is our happiness. Your sorrow is our sorrow,” Shehbaz remarked, adding, “Iran’s success is our success. Iran’s loss is our loss.”

Shehbaz announced he would be undertaking a visit to Tehran next week to pay respects to the late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Zindabad dosti Pakistan o Iran,” he concluded. “We will never let you down”

The Iranian president arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for an official visit to discuss the ongoing diplomatic efforts following the signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding.