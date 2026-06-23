/Pakistan’s Op Sindoor lies busted, IAF document proves India’s Rafale fleet fully intact

Pakistan’s persistent disinformation and lies while claiming that it had shot down India’s multiple Rafale fighter jets during Operation Sindoor have once again been busted by an official Indian Air Force (IAF) tender document, which seeks ‘bridge support’ for the entire fleet of 36 Rafale jets currently in service. A tender document issued by the Indian Air Force explicitly seeks maintenance, logistics, and technical support for all 36 Rafale aircraft.

An Air Headquarters Request for Proposal (RFP), issued recently, invites bids for a five-month “bridge support” package covering all 36 Rafale fighter aircraft, the same number India procured from France under the government-to-government agreement.

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The document seeks maintenance, logistics and technical support to sustain the fleet beyond September 2026, with an estimated 2,250 flying hours planned during the five-month support period. The bridge support arrangement is intended to ensure uninterrupted operations until a long-term support contract is finalised.

The RFP exposes Pakistan’s false narrative that several Indian Rafale jets were destroyed during Operation Sindoor.

India’s military operation comprising precision strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. If India had lost any Rafale jet then, the fleet strength mentioned in the official tender document for maintenance would have been lower.

Pakistan repeatedly claimed through official statements and social media campaigns that its forces shot down multiple Indian Rafale fighters during Operation Sindoor.

India had dismissed the claims as disinformation and accused Pakistan of running a propaganda campaign to cover up its heavy losses.

Earlier evidence also cast doubts on Pakistan’s Rafale claims

Earlier evidence had also cast doubts on Pakistan’s claims as several Rafale jets bearing tail numbers that Pakistani social media accounts had claimed were “destroyed” were photographed and recorded while participating in operational flying.

The Rafale fleet played a central role during Operation Sindoor, carrying out precision strikes against targets deep inside Pakistan. Indian defence officials have maintained all through that the Rafale aircraft performed as intended during the operation and repeatedly rejected claims of any combat losses.

The June 2026 tender document is the latest official record reinforcing India’s position that its Rafale fleet remains intact, delivering another setback to Pakistan.

India is, meanwhile, moving ahead with its plans to procure an additional 114 Rafale fighter jets from French defence major Dassault Aviation under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme. The proposed acquisition was discussed during the recent talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Ministry of External Affairs later said that discussions on the Rafale programme have progressed, with Prime Minister Modi emphasising the ‘Make in India’ initiative and advocating a framework based on co-development, co-design and co-production for future defence projects between India and France.

Under the MRFA programme, 18 Rafale jets are likely to be delivered in flyaway condition, while the remaining will be manufactured in India with around 50 per cent indigenous content.