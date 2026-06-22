Fifteen students were killed after a major fire broke out at an animation centre in a commercial building in the Aliganj area of Lucknow on Monday. Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, who had reached the spot to supervise the rescue operations, told media earlier that he had seen 14 bodies being taken out. Pathak, who almost broke down while sharing the news, told mediapersons in a choking voice that he had seen 14 bodies being taken out from the building.

Several others are reported to have suffered injuries in the fire at the three-floor commercial building, which also housed a pet store.

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“Fourteen children have lost their lives in the incident. Four injured have been admitted to the KGMU Trauma Centre. Instructions have been issued for a high-level inquiry. Our priority is providing the best possible medical treatment to the injured. Details on how and why the fire broke out will be clear only after the inquiry report,” Pathak said later.

Fourteen fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to control the blaze that was reported at around 3 pm from the building located at Usha Mehta Marg in the Aliganj area.

“The search operation at the site has been completed, and it is confirmed that no more children are trapped. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible, with no leniency. The government has reiterated its full support to the affected families, and all necessary assistance will be provided to them,” Pathak said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and offered condolences to the bereaved families while praying for the recovery of the injured. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, also offered condolences to all those families who have lost their loved ones in the heart-wrenching tragedy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Aligarh, expressed his condolences and rushed back to the capital.

The massive blaze at the animation centre in the Purania locality of Aliganj in Lucknow sparked panic and a massive rescue operation.

The fire erupted in the animation centre and spread rapidly, trapping people inside. Teams of fire brigade, SDRF, police personnel and district administration officials rushed to the spot and launched rescue and evacuation efforts. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Disturbing visuals from the scene showed some people jumping off the first floor of the building to escape as thick smoke and fire engulfed it.