/Implementation of 5 Clauses of MoU vital, says Iran as meeting with US, Qatar underway

Delegations from Iran, Qatar and the United States are holding a meeting in Switzerland to discuss a ceasefire in Lebanon - one of the major sticking points of the peace deal between US and Iran - and Iran’s frozen assets.

“A tripartite meeting involving Iran, the United States and Qatar on the subjects of a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon and Iran’s blocked assets is currently being held at the negotiation venue,” state broadcaster IRIB says in a report.

Israel has so far not been a part of the negotiations between US and Iran and has objected to a ceasefire in Lebanon becoming part of the deal, which Iran strongly vouches for due to its proximity to Hezbolla, a prominent regional proxy of Tehran.

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What is Iran's main demands?

According to clause one of the memorandum of understanding, the end of the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, is a prerequisite of the memorandum, which has been violated on several occasions by both sides. It was implemented starting last night along with departure of the Iranian negotiating team to Switzerland, said Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, a state run media.

Frozen assets under clause 11 of the memorandum is another sticking point for Iran which has said the motive behind attending the Switzerland negotiations is to pursue five clauses, including the two mentioned topics. The other three commitments fall under articles 4, 5 and 10.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei while speaking to reporters on Saturday warned that “A violation of Article 1 calls the entire agreement into question."