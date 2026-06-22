/6 Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel MPs join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

In a Major blow to Uddhav Thackeray and his party Shiv Sena (UBT), six Members of Parliament joined Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Monday.

The rebel MPs in their statements earlier have said that Shiv Sena (UBT) under Uddhav Thackeray has gone astray from the Balasaheb Thackeray’s principles and fear the party could eventually merge with the Congress, which has forced them to take this step.