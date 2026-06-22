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6 Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel MPs join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 17:29 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 17:39 IST
6 Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel MPs join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray

Story highlights

Six Members of Parliament joined Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Monday.

In a Major blow to Uddhav Thackeray and his party Shiv Sena (UBT), six Members of Parliament joined Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Monday.

The rebel are Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, MP Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, and Hingoli MP Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar.

The rebel MPs in their statements earlier have said that Shiv Sena (UBT) under Uddhav Thackeray has gone astray from the Balasaheb Thackeray’s principles and fear the party could eventually merge with the Congress, which has forced them to take this step.

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About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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