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NASA satellite photo shows Super El Niño has elevated sea levels in Pacific

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 19:08 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 19:08 IST
NASA satellite photo shows Super El Niño has elevated sea levels in Pacific

NASA satellite captures how the Super El Niño has changed the Pacific Ocean. Photograph: (NASA Earth Observatory/Lauren Dauphin)

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Super El Niño captured by a NASA satellite shows how the ocean has changed from the phenomenon. Sentinel–6 Michael Freilich, led by ESA, had earlier captured signs of a monster El Niño for 2026. Almost all parts of the world are expected to witness extreme heat because of it.

NASA satellite observations have confirmed that Super El Niño is underway, signs of which are present in the elevated sea levels across parts of the equatorial Pacific. Sentinel–6 Michael Freilich, which earlier spotted signs of the phenomenon taking shape, has now confirmed this development. The NOAA earlier declared the El Niño on June 11. NASA says the latest satellite imagery is a "complementary sign" of the climate event. The height of the sea surface is an indicator of a warming ocean, since when this happens, the water expands in volume, NASA said. "Warmer–than–normal temperatures, hence higher sea surface heights, in parts of the equatorial Pacific Ocean are associated with El Niño," it added.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has created a map of the ocean after processing data collected by the Sentinel–6 Michael Freilich. The satellite is primarily under the European Space Agency (ESA). The image mapped the ocean on June 8. The red areas show higher than average sea levels, while white areas are normal, and blue areas are low. Kelvin waves, the precursor to El Niño, were earlier recorded by the same satellite. It is a massive pool of warm water in the Pacific, hundreds of miles wide. The "blobs" travel from the western Pacific to the eastern Pacific, pushing a huge volume of superheated surface water.

Dr Severine Fournier, deputy project scientist for the Sentinel–6 Michael Freilich satellite, raised alarm by saying that conditions in the western Pacific on June 8 were similar to those seen in 1997, when an exceptionally strong El Niño was witnessed. The World Meteorological Organisation has already warned that above-normal temperatures will sweep "nearly all parts of the globe".

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Super El Niño impacton India

This El Niño is expected to be the worst one in nearly 150 years. Experts have warned of extreme heat in almost every part of the world. India is already facing the heat, with some regions witnessing temperatures touching 45 degrees Celsius. The monsoon season has started, and only recently revived after being stalled for two weeks. India's nearly $4 trillion economy heavily depends on the June to September rainy season. It is expected to cover the entire country by mid-July.

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Super El Niño impact on world

Meanwhile, severe drought is expected in countries like Indonesia and Australia, with the US Southwest seeing extreme rain. In the UK, a severe heat warning is in place for four days. Temperatures could touch 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country. A rare red weather warning is in place for central and southern England and Wales, from 9 am on Wednesday until 9 pm on Thursday. Experts say a significant area of trapped high pressure building in Europe, known as a ‘heat dome’, is responsible for the extreme hot weather.

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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