/NASA satellite photo shows Super El Niño has elevated sea levels in Pacific

NASA satellite observations have confirmed that Super El Niño is underway, signs of which are present in the elevated sea levels across parts of the equatorial Pacific. Sentinel–6 Michael Freilich, which earlier spotted signs of the phenomenon taking shape, has now confirmed this development. The NOAA earlier declared the El Niño on June 11. NASA says the latest satellite imagery is a "complementary sign" of the climate event. The height of the sea surface is an indicator of a warming ocean, since when this happens, the water expands in volume, NASA said. "Warmer–than–normal temperatures, hence higher sea surface heights, in parts of the equatorial Pacific Ocean are associated with El Niño," it added.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has created a map of the ocean after processing data collected by the Sentinel–6 Michael Freilich. The satellite is primarily under the European Space Agency (ESA). The image mapped the ocean on June 8. The red areas show higher than average sea levels, while white areas are normal, and blue areas are low. Kelvin waves, the precursor to El Niño, were earlier recorded by the same satellite. It is a massive pool of warm water in the Pacific, hundreds of miles wide. The "blobs" travel from the western Pacific to the eastern Pacific, pushing a huge volume of superheated surface water.

Dr Severine Fournier, deputy project scientist for the Sentinel–6 Michael Freilich satellite, raised alarm by saying that conditions in the western Pacific on June 8 were similar to those seen in 1997, when an exceptionally strong El Niño was witnessed. The World Meteorological Organisation has already warned that above-normal temperatures will sweep "nearly all parts of the globe".

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Super El Niño impacton India

This El Niño is expected to be the worst one in nearly 150 years. Experts have warned of extreme heat in almost every part of the world. India is already facing the heat, with some regions witnessing temperatures touching 45 degrees Celsius. The monsoon season has started, and only recently revived after being stalled for two weeks. India's nearly $4 trillion economy heavily depends on the June to September rainy season. It is expected to cover the entire country by mid-July.

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Super El Niño impact on world