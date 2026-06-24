/DMK warns legal action against Vijay Govt's Publicity Dept for 'personal PR'

Tamil Nadu's Principal Opposition party, DMK, has warned legal action against the Information and Public Relations Department of Chief Minister Vijay's Government, accusing it of making political attacks against the opposition and its representatives via social media posts. Senior DMK leader and lawyer, P. Wilson, highlighted that "The Department of Information and Public Relations(DIPR) is a government department.

While it’s part of their job to post speeches of Hon. CM & Ministers on social media, the captions being added by the DIPR are political attacks on the opposition & MLAs. These kinds of political statements by a government department are unprecedented and do not bode well for parliamentary democracy."

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The DMK has taken this stance in response to a few reel-format social media posts shared by the Government's DIPR. These posts contained excerpts of the Chief Minister's speech in the Assembly during the recent session, which was the first for the TVK Government. Some of these posts were uploaded with captions that translate to: Corruption cases are being exposed one by one!; A retaliation the opposition can't forget! This is not a two-faced government. These captions were posted along with minute-long videos of the Chief Minister's speech in the Assembly.

Replying to one such post of the DIPR, DMK leader and Parliamentarian P. Wilson stated, " There is a difference between party and government. Hope the bureaucrats don’t blur this line in a newfound frenzy to please the new CM" He also requested Chief Minister Vijay to stop using the Government's DIPR as his personal public relations agency. Wilson also questioned if this was the effect of Vijay's close aide, Jagadish, a film producer and head of a talent management firm, being appointed as a private secretary in the Chief Minister's office.

DIPR runs on the public exchequer, don’t go down this Route. We will take legal action if it continues and hold those responsible to account, Wilson warned in his social media post. This incident comes at a time when both Chief Minister Vijay and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin have been publicly making personal remarks against each other in a veiled manner.