/Three dead, around 40 feared trapped after under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata

Three individuals died, and at least 40 were trapped under debris after the roof of an under-construction warehouse in Kolkata's Taratala area collapsed on Wednesday (June 24). Around 50 to 60 workers were involved in the construction activity at the site when the roof of the three-floor building collapsed.



Soon after the incident, locals began the rescue operations, and the police, fire services, as well as rescue teams, also arrived at the spot after they were notified. During the rescue operation, six to seven people were rescued; however, they were pronounced dead at the hospital. The rescued victims were brought out in stretchers covered in mud.

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Army deployed to support rescue

The fire department said it received the first alert about the incident at 12:20 pm. Questions have been raised about the building's construction, with allegations that tin sheets were used beneath the cement roof structure. The Army has been deployed to support rescue and relief operations, while teams from disaster management authorities and the Kolkata Police are also present at the site.