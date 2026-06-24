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  • /Three dead, around 40 feared trapped after under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata

Three dead, around 40 feared trapped after under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 16:47 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 16:47 IST
Three dead, around 40 feared trapped after under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata

Warehouse in Kolkata's Taratala area collapsed. Photograph: (ANI)

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The Army has been deployed to support rescue and relief operations, while teams from disaster management authorities and the Kolkata Police are also present at the site. The rescued victims were brought out in stretchers covered in mud.

Three individuals died, and at least 40 were trapped under debris after the roof of an under-construction warehouse in Kolkata's Taratala area collapsed on Wednesday (June 24). Around 50 to 60 workers were involved in the construction activity at the site when the roof of the three-floor building collapsed.


Soon after the incident, locals began the rescue operations, and the police, fire services, as well as rescue teams, also arrived at the spot after they were notified. During the rescue operation, six to seven people were rescued; however, they were pronounced dead at the hospital. The rescued victims were brought out in stretchers covered in mud.

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Army deployed to support rescue

The fire department said it received the first alert about the incident at 12:20 pm. Questions have been raised about the building's construction, with allegations that tin sheets were used beneath the cement roof structure. The Army has been deployed to support rescue and relief operations, while teams from disaster management authorities and the Kolkata Police are also present at the site.


“Our priority is to rescue the workers and save their lives. Disaster management department, fire services department, even Army personnel have been called in,” Sports Minister Indranil Khan, who is at the spot, said.

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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