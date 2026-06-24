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  • /Man, 22, stabbed to death over coach door dispute in Mumbai’s local train

Man, 22, stabbed to death over coach door dispute in Mumbai’s local train

Disha Shah
Authored By Disha Shah
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 15:21 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 15:21 IST
Man, 22, stabbed to death over coach door dispute in Mumbai’s local train

Image of a local train for representation Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

A 22-year-old passenger, Mayank Lohar, was stabbed to death inside a Mumbai local train following an argument over closing the coach door during heavy monsoon rain; police are searching for the suspect.

Mumbai's suburban railway network, often referred to as the city's lifeline, witnessed a shocking act of violence after a 22-year-old passenger was allegedly stabbed to death following an argument inside a crowded local train.

The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, was travelling in a first-class compartment of a Western Railway local train on Tuesday night when a seemingly routine disagreement escalated into a fatal attack. According to preliminary investigations, the argument broke out over whether the coach door should remain open or closed amid heavy monsoon rain.

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Officials said the dispute quickly turned heated, with passengers reportedly exchanging words over rainwater entering the compartment. During the altercation, one of the passengers allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and attacked Lohar multiple times before fleeing the train.

The incident reportedly took place while the train was travelling between Andheri and Borivali stations. Fellow commuters rushed to help the injured man and alerted the railway authorities.

Lohar was immediately shifted for medical treatment, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

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The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a murder case and launched a massive manhunt to trace the accused. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from stations along the Western Railway corridor and questioning passengers who witnessed the attack. As of now, the identity of the accused has not been officially disclosed, and no arrest has been announced.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Mumbai, once again raising concerns about passenger safety on the city's overcrowded suburban railway network. Every day, millions of commuters rely on Mumbai's local trains, making security inside the coaches a critical issue.

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Railway police officials said all possible angles are being investigated, and efforts are underway to identify the suspect at the earliest. The case has also sparked debate over the growing instances of violent altercations in public spaces, with commuters demanding stricter security measures and increased surveillance inside local train coaches.

About the Author

Disha Shah

Disha Shah

Disha Shah

Disha Shah is an award-winning journalist and a Principal Correspondent at WION based in Mumbai, India. She has over 12 years of experience across broadcast and digital media, in r...Read More

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