/Man, 22, stabbed to death over coach door dispute in Mumbai’s local train

Mumbai's suburban railway network, often referred to as the city's lifeline, witnessed a shocking act of violence after a 22-year-old passenger was allegedly stabbed to death following an argument inside a crowded local train.

The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, was travelling in a first-class compartment of a Western Railway local train on Tuesday night when a seemingly routine disagreement escalated into a fatal attack. According to preliminary investigations, the argument broke out over whether the coach door should remain open or closed amid heavy monsoon rain.

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Officials said the dispute quickly turned heated, with passengers reportedly exchanging words over rainwater entering the compartment. During the altercation, one of the passengers allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and attacked Lohar multiple times before fleeing the train.

The incident reportedly took place while the train was travelling between Andheri and Borivali stations. Fellow commuters rushed to help the injured man and alerted the railway authorities.

Lohar was immediately shifted for medical treatment, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a murder case and launched a massive manhunt to trace the accused. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from stations along the Western Railway corridor and questioning passengers who witnessed the attack. As of now, the identity of the accused has not been officially disclosed, and no arrest has been announced.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Mumbai, once again raising concerns about passenger safety on the city's overcrowded suburban railway network. Every day, millions of commuters rely on Mumbai's local trains, making security inside the coaches a critical issue.