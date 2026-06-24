/'I loved you but you left...': Pune woman Siya Goyal's emotional social media posts after Ketan Agarwal's murder surfaces

A murder case in Pune in which a 20-year old woman named Siya Goyal allegedly killed her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal has shocked the nation days after the Twisha Sharma dowry and murder case. The case came into limelight Ketan, a 25-year-old real estate director from Gahunje in Maharashtra's Pune died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Lonavala. The police has now alleged that Ketan was pushed to death by Siya, who was allegedly in relationship with another man 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary. The duo have confessed to the crime, police said.

What was the Instagram story shared by Siya Goyal?

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An Instagram post by Siya Goyal that has surfaced after her confession has gonre viral. In it after Agarwal's death on June 18, Goyal is seen sharing a sad Instagram story mourning his demise. "You left me on my birthday. You left when we were so close to getting married. I still can't understand why you did this to me. I had dreams, questions I'll never get answers to. Why did you leave me when I loved you so much? Rest in peace,” the story read. The story showed a video clip of Ketan speaking to someone while turned back in the front seat of a car, followed by footage of the couple dancing, set against a romantic song and the caption - "Mere dil ko pata hai ki tu yahi hai. Wapas aaja." (My heart knows that you are here. Come back.)



Another social media post in May showed Ketan giving a flower to Siya, with her captioning it: "He took pasand hai tumhe (I like you) very seriously". The two then hugged each other.

What probe revealed in Ketan Vishal Agarwal murder case

The Pune Police have uncovered that the case initially believed to be a tragic trekking accident at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala was actually a pre-planned murder. Pune Rural Police on June 23 arrested Siya Goyal, fiance of Ketan Agarwal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan and accused them of plotting and executing his murder. According to the first version presented to investigators, Ketan had allegedly slipped while taking photographs near the edge of the fort. However, inconsistencies in witness statements and technical evidence prompted police to dig deeper.