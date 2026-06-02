/Twisha Sharma case: Witness alleges attack with sticks by accused husband Samarth Singh's friends - VIDEO

A key witness in the Twisha Sharma death case has been allegedly attacked in Bhopal amid ongoing investigation into the dowry harassment charges by her family. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media on Tuesday (June 2). In the video, Neeraj Dubey, who runs a salon near the accused husband, Samarth Singh's residence and is a witness in the case, can be seen surrounded with half a dozen men holding sticks. The men can be seen confronting the salon owner while another man is seen holding a bamboo stick. The men are allegedly Samarth Singh's friends who arrived at the location to threaten the salon owner.

According to reports, Neeraj Dubey claimed that Singh's friends assaulted him on May 30 and tried to pressure him against testifying in court. Dubey revealed that the men demanded to know why he was a witness in the case. After the incident, Dubey visited filed a formal complaint. The police assured him that strict action and are trying to identify the attackers from the CCTV footage.

Here's the CCTV footage of the incident:

What is the Twisha Sharma case?

The case surfaced in April when Twisha Sharma was found dead at her husband's house. After her death, Twisha's family accused her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, of dowry harassment. The mother-son duo has been arrested. The police has also registered a case of dowry death against the Singhs. The investigation has been taken over by the CBI.