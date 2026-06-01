/Social media influencer found dead at her in-law's house in Lucknow, husband booked in dowry case

At a time when the CBI is probing the Twisha Sharma dowry death case, a social media influencer, Mansi, was found dead at her in-laws' house in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The 24-year-old woman was found hanging at her matrimonial home six months after her marriage, said the police. The woman's husband and relatives have been booked over alleged dowry harassment and murder.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police, the deceased got married to a resident of Lucknow's Saadatganj area in 2024. The woman's family also gave Rs 7 lakh in cash and various other household items as 'gifts' to the groom, said the family members.

What family members allege?

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They now allege that the woman's husband Sagar Rajput and his other family members killed her over the demands of a car and made it look like a suicide.

The family members also claim that since their marriage six months back the woman, Mansi, had been subjected to taunts and insults for bringing insufficient dowry.

As reported, the family members said that Mansi was on numerous occasions physical tortured by her husband and in-laws. They had also travelled to Lucknow several times to mediate between them after knowing about the incidents from Mansi.