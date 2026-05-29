/Twisha Sharma case takes dramatic turn as CBI arrests mother-in-law Giribala Singh after bail cancelled

The investigation into the death of 30-year-old Twisha Sharma has entered a crucial new phase, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arresting her mother-in-law, former district judge Giribala Singh, on Thursday (May 28). The arrest comes just a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court struck down the anticipatory bail that had protected Giribala Singh from arrest since May 15. The court ruled that important evidence, witness statements and allegations made by Twisha's family had not been adequately considered when the relief was granted.

Giribala Singh to be produced before court today

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CBI officials informed a Bhopal court about the arrest on Thursday and are expected to produce Giribala Singh before the court on Friday (May 29) for further proceedings. Her arrest is being viewed as a major escalation in a case that has drawn national attention and triggered widespread debate about alleged dowry harassment and domestic abuse.

Giribala Singh faces charges under Section 80(2) for dowry death, Section 85 for cruelty to a woman by her husband or her relatives, and Section 3(5) for acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention. She has also been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Twisha Sharma dowry death case: What happened till now

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Twisha, a Noida resident, married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh in December 2025. Barely five months later, on May 12, she was found dead at her matrimonial home. Her family alleged that she had been subjected to harassment and pressure over dowry demands by her husband and in-laws.

The case, which includes serious allegations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, grew more complicated after Twisha's family refused to accept the findings of the initial post-mortem examination and demanded a second autopsy. Their insistence led to an unprecedented intervention, with a specialised team from AIIMS Delhi conducting a second post-mortem in Bhopal. The family accepted her remains only after the procedure was completed.