/Abortion, ₹7 lakh and more: What did Samarth Singh tell police? Police accuse Twisha Sharma’s husband of misleading probe

Samarth Singh, the husband of Twisha Sharma, tried to mislead the investigation, alleged the Madhya Pradesh police on Monday (May 25). As the investigation intensified, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) recreated the crime scene at her Bhopal residence in an exercise that lasted more than two hours. The reconstruction came shortly after police interrogated Twisha's husband and the prime accused in the case, Samarth Singh, for nearly three hours. During the interrogation, Singh made shocking claims, which the police said amounted to attempts to mislead the investigation.

Also read | Twisha Sharma dowry death: Supreme Court directs families to avoid media interviews as CBI takes over probe

Samarth Singh attempts to mislead the investigation

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According to police officials, Samarth, who was absconding for nearly 10 days, told investigators that Twisha had been emotionally distressed following an abortion. Officials alleged that he repeatedly tried to mislead the SIT when questioned about the period during which he remained absconding after the case came to light.

During questioning, Samarth also repeated his earlier claim that he had given Rs 7 lakh to Twisha. Investigators have now seized several key items from him, including his laptop, mobile phone, passport, Aadhaar card and other documents, which are expected to be examined as part of the widening probe.

CBI takes over the investigation

The developments come on the same day the Supreme Court handed over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The apex court directed the CBI to take over the matter and proceed expeditiously after hearing arguments from the victim’s family, the accused side and the Madhya Pradesh government.

The Supreme Court also asked both families to avoid giving media interviews while the investigation remains underway, signalling concern over the intense public attention surrounding the case.