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Twisha Sharma dowry death: Supreme Court directs families to avoid media interviews as CBI takes over probe

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: May 26, 2026, 08:24 IST | Updated: May 26, 2026, 08:24 IST
Twisha Sharma dowry death: Supreme Court directs families to avoid media interviews as CBI takes over probe

Twisha Sharma (L) Samarth Singh (L) Photograph: (Combination created using images from ANI and X)

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The Twisha Sharma case has now reached the Supreme Court, with the apex court ordering a CBI probe into the alleged dowry death. The court has also asked both families to stop speaking to the media as legal battles intensify.

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The Twisha Sharma dowry death case took another dramatic turn on Monday (May 25) after the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe. The apex court’s intervention came after multiple legal battles linked to the case began unfolding simultaneously across the trial court, Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court itself. After hearing arguments from lawyers representing Twisha’s family, the accused side and the state government, the court ordered a centralised CBI investigation and asked the agency to proceed expeditiously.

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Families asked to avoid talking to the media

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In an important formal request, the court has asked both Twisha and her husband, Samarth Singh's family to avoid speaking to the media while the investigation remains underway. This has been done to ensure and maintain the integrity of the ongoing CBI inquiry.

Anticipatory bail granted to mother-in-law Giribala Singh

Twisha Sharma, originally from Noida, died on May 12 at her matrimonial home in Bhopal, barely months after her December 2025 wedding. Her family has alleged sustained mental harassment and dowry-related abuse by her husband and in-laws. The case quickly sparked outrage online, especially after relatives questioned the initial findings surrounding her death.

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The legal fight has now intensified around the anticipatory bail granted to Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh. Both the Madhya Pradesh government and Twisha’s father have separately challenged the bail order. Notices have already been served, and the matter is now scheduled for hearing on May 27 at 2:30 pm.

During proceedings in the High Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta strongly pushed for urgent intervention, arguing that if anticipatory bail could be granted overnight to the mother-in-law, then the state also deserved an urgent hearing to challenge it. The court agreed and advanced the hearing date.

Second post-mortem done

Advocate Anurag Srivastav, who is representing the family of the deceased Twisha Sharma, revealed that a second post-mortem examination has now been conducted by a special team from AIIMS, New Delhi, after Twisha’s family raised concerns over the first autopsy report. "This marks one significant positive development that has taken place," he said.

Lawyers representing the family said the Supreme Court taking suo motu cognisance of the matter has given them a sense of relief and confidence that the investigation will now be examined independently and under close judicial watch.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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