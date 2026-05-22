/Twisha Sharma death case: Husband Samarth Singh offers to surrender. All we know

The mysterious death of Twisha Sharma in Bhopal took another dramatic turn on Friday (May 22) after her husband, Samarth Singh, told the Madhya Pradesh High Court that he was willing to surrender in the case while also seeking protection regarding his bail plea. Appearing before the court, Singh’s counsel submitted that his client was ready to withdraw his anticipatory bail petition and surrender before the trial court. However, he requested the High Court to direct the lower court to hear and decide his bail application on the very same day. The case has sparked outrage after Sharma, a woman in her 30s originally from Noida, was found dead on May 12 at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Bagh Mugalia Extension area.

Second autopsy ordered in Twisha Sharma's death case

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While the initial post-mortem suggested death by hanging, Sharma’s family has consistently alleged foul play. They claimed she had earlier informed them about being assaulted by her husband and pointed to visible injury marks found on her body.

In a major development, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second post-mortem examination of Sharma’s body. According to reports, Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh directed that the fresh autopsy be conducted by a team of doctors from AIIMS New Delhi. The procedure, however, will take place in Bhopal itself, with authorities arranging a special flight to bring the medical experts to the city.

The first post-mortem report had concluded that Sharma died due to "antemortem hanging by ligature." At the same time, it also recorded multiple simple injuries caused by blunt force trauma on different parts of the body, something the family says raises serious questions.

Twisha Sharma’s relatives had earlier approached a local court demanding a second autopsy, alleging discrepancies in the first examination conducted at AIIMS Bhopal. But a Judicial Magistrate First Class had rejected that request earlier this week, observing that minor procedural lapses alone were not enough grounds for ordering a fresh post-mortem.

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