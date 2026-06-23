/Shocking twist in Lohagad death case: Fiancée, alleged lover arrested for murdering Pune realtor's son

The Pune Police have uncovered a shocking murder conspiracy behind what was initially believed to be a tragic trekking accident at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala. In a dramatic breakthrough, Pune Rural Police on Tuesday (June 23) arrested the fiancée Siya Goyal, of 26-year-old real estate businessman Ketan Agarwal and her alleged boyfriend, accusing them of plotting and executing his murder before attempting to pass it off as an accidental fall.

Ketan Agarwal, a director in his family's real estate business and son of prominent Pimpri-Chinchwad developer Vishal Agarwal, died on June 18 after plunging nearly 400 feet into a deep gorge at the historic Lohagad Fort.

The incident had initially appeared to be a tragic accident. According to the first version presented to investigators, Ketan had allegedly slipped while taking photographs near the edge of the fort. However, inconsistencies in witness statements and technical evidence prompted police to dig deeper.

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Investigators now claim that Ketan's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, had been in a relationship and viewed Ketan as an obstacle to their future together. Police suspect the duo hatched a plan to eliminate him while ensuring the death appeared accidental.

According to investigators, Ketan was allegedly lured to Lohagad Fort under the pretext of celebrating Siya's birthday. Police believe Chaudhary was already present at the location and that the two accused carefully chose an isolated spot at the fort to carry out the crime.

Officials allege that Ketan was pushed into the gorge, leading to his death. The suspects then allegedly attempted to portray the incident as a trekking mishap.

What has made the case even more startling is that the couple were reportedly preparing for their wedding, which was scheduled to take place later this year. Reports suggest that elaborate wedding arrangements had already begun, including the booking of a luxury venue in Rajasthan.

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Family members had reportedly raised suspicions after noticing discrepancies in the sequence of events narrated by the accused. Investigators subsequently examined call records, digital evidence and statements from multiple witnesses before concluding that the death was the result of a pre-planned conspiracy.

Both accused have now been booked under charges including murder and criminal conspiracy. They are expected to be produced before a court as police seek custody for further interrogation.