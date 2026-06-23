/Power overload or safety lapses? What caused Lucknow coaching centre fire that claimed at least 15 lives

An electricity connection sanctioned for 20 kilowatts at Building No. 102 in Sector D of Aliganj, Lucknow, where the fire claimed the life of at least 15 students, was found to be drawing 34.18 kilowatts of power, according to the information available. The reports indicated that officials responsible for granting commercial electricity connections in residential premises allegedly ignored the issue.



The connection was approved in 2000 during the tenure of Junior Engineer (JE) Parshuram, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) A.K. Mishra and Executive Engineer Jagmohan. A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Electrical Safety Directorate was obtained when the connection was sanctioned. However, the NOC was not renewed subsequently. Had the renewal been carried out, the Directorate's inspection team could have detected and pointed out the deficiencies.

SIT formed to probe the fire

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Meanwhile, the two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the fire that claimed several lives. The SIT has been formed on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, comprising Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Amrit Abhijat and Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone, Praveen Kumar.



"We have come here and will investigate all aspects of the incident. We will complete the probe within the stipulated time and ensure necessary action," Praveen Kumar said. In addition, a six-member team of forensic laboratory experts had also reached the spot in the morning and began assessing the scene before the arrival of the SIT team following the incident.



The investigation seeks to determine the cause of the fire, identify any lapses, and fix accountability for the blaze that erupted in a three-storey commercial building on Usha Mehta Marg in Sector D of Lucknow's Aliganj locality on Monday. The incident claimed the lives of 15 people, most of them under the age of 30, and injured seven others, prompting the state government to order a high-level inquiry.