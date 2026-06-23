/Lucknow Fire: 4 government officials suspended, 4 building owners arrested after blaze kills 15 in Aliganj

At least 15 students killed in the fire that broke out in a building housing a coaching centre in Lucknow’s Aligang on Monday (June 22). The Uttar Pradesh Police have made four arrests and registered a case against six people. Furthermore, four officials from the Lucknow Development Authority, Fire Department, and Electricity Department have been suspended as directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Aligang Police have filed an FIR against six people under sections of the BNS and the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act.

A devastating fire at an animation coaching centre in the Puraniya area of Aliganj on Monday afternoon has claimed the lives of at least 15 people, the majority of whom were students aged 16 to 25. The fire, which started above a local shop, caused widespread panic. Nine injured students are currently receiving treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, with officials noting that most of the fatalities were due to suffocation.

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In response to the tragedy, the state government has launched a high-level probe and established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to determine the cause. The team has been mandated to submit its findings within seven days.

The fire was reportedly triggered in the commercial building’s central AC duct system, rapidly filling classrooms with toxic smoke. Casualties mounted as the structure completely lacked emergency exits or ventilation. The tragedy has exposed a 2016 administrative scam: investigators revealed the Lucknow Development Authority issued a demolition order for illegal construction on the plot in May 2016, which was mysteriously revoked two months later. In response, in addition to the SIT, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured ₹5 lakh in total compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Story breakdown:

Casualties: 15 dead, all due to asphyxiation (smoke inhalation) rather than burns. About 9 injured are at KGMU Trauma Centre, including students who broke bones jumping from windows.

The Cause: The fire triggered in the building’s central AC duct system and quickly filled classrooms. The building completely lacked emergency exits or ventilation.

The 2016 Scam: Investigators found the LDA issued a demolition order in May 2016 for illegal construction on the plot, but the order was mysteriously revoked two months later.

SIT Probe: CM Yogi Adityanath formed a 2-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ACS Amrit Abhijat and ADG Praveen Kumar. A full report is due in 7 days.

Compensation: Next of kin will receive ₹7 lakh total (₹5 lakh from the UP government and ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF).