/Trump distances himself from senior political advisers over work for pro-Russian government

President Donald Trump on Wednesday distanced himself from work carried out by two of his senior political advisers for the pro-Russian government of Republika Srpska in the Balkans, saying he was unaware of their outside consulting activities. Trump identified James Blair and Chris LaCivita, who are helping oversee the Trump political operation's strategy for the midterm elections, as ‘outside consultants’ and said he did not know who else they worked for.

He wrote on social media that he did “not have any idea who else they work for but will, on reflection, ask them and, if there’s a conflict, I will terminate them, immediately!” Trump's comments came after a report revealed that Blair and LaCivita had each been paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to advise the government of Republika Srpska on voting issues ahead of elections held there Sunday. Republika Srpska is one of two political entities within Bosnia and Herzegovina, created under the US-backed Dayton Accords peace agreement in 1995.

The two political consultants were reportedly paid through a Washington-based law firm hired by the Republika Srpska government for election-related advice. Neither Blair nor LaCivita responded to questions about whether they had discussed the work with Trump or whether they planned to stop their outside consulting activities.

Trump questioned over potential conflict

The White House, when asked whether Trump had discussed the matter with the two advisers, referred reporters to his social media statement. Asked later whether the outside work represented a conflict of interest, Trump gave a noncommittal response. “If I thought they had a conflict,” the president said, “I would terminate, but all they are is consultants.” The episode has drawn attention because Blair and LaCivita are playing central roles in Trump's political operation ahead of the US midterm elections.

The two advisers are helping direct MAGA Inc., the Trump-backed super PAC that is spending heavily to support Republican candidates. Critics, including some Republicans, have questioned whether their work abroad demonstrates a lack of focus on Trump's efforts to prevent significant Republican losses in the midterms. A spokesman for MAGA Inc. did not respond to a request for comment. The spokesman had previously told The Times that Blair and LaCivita remained involved in the super PAC's political work despite traveling to Republika Srpska for the elections. They returned to the United States on Monday.

Who are Trump's advisers?

Blair served as political director of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign before leaving his position as a White House deputy chief of staff in the spring to lead MAGA Inc. LaCivita, who co-managed Trump's 2024 campaign, serves as a senior adviser to the super PAC. Their work in Republika Srpska has attracted particular scrutiny because the territory's nationalist, pro-Russian ruling party has cultivated relationships with Trump and his allies for years.