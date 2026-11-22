Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrives in India later on Sunday for a two-day State Visit on 22-23 November, his first bilateral trip abroad since taking office. This will also mark the first in-person meeting between the two leaders, following earlier telephone conversations and exchanges of social media messages.

In Delhi, Shah is scheduled to hold talks with PM Modi on Monday. The two prime ministers are due to virtually inaugurate a number of completed initiatives and lay foundation stones for new projects. Officials say discussions are expected to provide political direction for the bilateral partnership in the coming years. Major outcomes are likely in the areas of development partnership, energy, hydropower, railways, connectivity, climate change and disaster resilience, infrastructure, and technology.

On connectivity, a new passenger train service is set to begin between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham, linking two of the most revered centres of the Ramayana tradition. The service is expected to stimulate pilgrimage, religious tourism and people-to-people exchanges. Both countries are also working to promote shared circuits, including the Ramayana Circuit and the Buddhist Circuit. A trial run of the direct passenger train between Janakpurdham and Ayodhya took place on 5 November. The operationalisation of the service is expected to further facilitate religious tourism between India and Nepal.

In about a decade, the two countries have held 17 bilateral exchanges at the level of Head of State or Head of Government, including 5 visits by PM Narendra Modi to Nepal since 2014. More than 40 bilateral institutional mechanisms advance cooperation across sectors and meet regularly. India is Nepal’s largest trade, transit and investment partner. Nepal enjoys duty-free access to the Indian market, and India receives about 80% of Nepal’s goods exports. India is also the largest source of foreign investment, accounting for almost one-third of the total FDI received by Nepal.