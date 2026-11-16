/Viral video: Pterodactyl, that died with the dinosaurs, seen in Mexico - 'Forget the Jellyfish UFO...'

Jellyfish UFOs and pterodactyls, flying reptiles from the time of dinosaurs, have caught the imagination of netizens, some of whom claim to have seen them in the skies over America, Europe and Mexico. Social media videos claim to show mysterious jellyfish-like objects in the skies at different places. The first recent sighting happened in Anchorage, Alaska, where a woman captured the UFO moving in the direction of a US military base. Sara Jane Osborn saw the dark object emerge above trees before vanishing soon after.

Now more and more people are sharing videos of similar creatures moving in the sky. A "Jellyfish" UFO was filmed floating through the sky over Juarez in Mexico. A video shows a strange, metallic object with long tentacles moving high above. Another video shows three such objects over Marie Island. Both videos remain unverified. Social media is flooded with videos of the UFO, as one user claimed that three Jellyfish UFOs were spotted in Los Angeles on November 14.



An official from the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, commenting on Osborn's video, told Fox News, “We are aware of a video circulating on social media regarding a reported aerial sighting near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson from June 15, 2026, but have no additional information to provide at this time.”

Extinct pterodactyls in Mexico?

Even as the buzz around the strange objects continues, some people are now claiming to have spotted bizarre birds which they saw appear similar to Pterodactyls, the flying reptile that died with the dinosaurs millions of years ago. "Forget the Jellyfish UFO, there was a Pterodactyl in Mexico!" a user wrote alongside a screenshot of the said creature.

Some photos show a large silhouetted flying form with extended wings near power lines, trees, city lights, and a glowing mountain. Investigative journalist Jaime Maussan shared a video of the creature and wrote, "Is the creature recently filmed in the Juárez Valley evidence that a dimensional portal is located there?" suggesting that this supposed "flying dinosaur" could be an inter-dimensional creature.

Hairless beast haunts Valle de Juárez