A large, dark object, with what appeared to be several tentacles hanging beneath it was seen hovering near a US military base in Alaska. Sara Jane Osborn was trying to photograph a rainbow in Anchorage when the dark object emerged from the trees near what she believed was Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER).

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, a jellyfish-like Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) was seen hovering above a line of trees. Osborn called her husband, Pete, to take a look. The couple then recorded a video of it.

The sighting happened on June 15 at around 10:13 pm, while the sky was still bright. The object appeared to hover and turn from side to side, with its dangling extensions seemingly moving independently. It was gone roughly three minutes later.

“It disappeared almost as quickly as it came,” Osborn told the Daily Mail.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Couple ruled out a kite after searching nearby park

The couple’s first thought was that it might be a kite. But Osborn, who had lived in Anchorage for years, said its appearance and movement did not match the colourful kites she had seen flying in the city’s parks.

“It was very clearly not a kite in its movements,” she said.

She also questioned whether the small park nearby could have accommodated something of that size.

The couple drove around looking for someone who might have been flying or packing away a kite. They searched for around 30 minutes, including towards Arctic Valley, but found nobody who could explain what they had seen.

Osborn said she had several photographs taken within milliseconds of each other, apart from the video recording. She described the object as black and silver, with extensions that did not appear to move like the tails of a conventional kite.

Was it connected to an Alaska military base?

The object appeared to be in the direction of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), which houses F-22 Raptor fighter jets and supports US air defence, surveillance and military airlift operations.

Pete estimated that it could have been around three miles away, although the distance was never confirmed.

The couple also remembered seeing a small aircraft near the mountains. Its apparent size, compared with the unidentified object, added to their impression that whatever they had spotted was unusually large.

Osborn did not rule out a drone as a possible explanation.

“You know, maybe it’s a drone-type thing,” she said.

There is no independent confirmation of the sighting, however, and its apparent location does not establish any connection with the military installation. Its size and identity also remain unknown.

For Osborn, the fact that her husband witnessed it too was significant.