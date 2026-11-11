/Jensen Huang affair scandal: Who is Kang Wei, Alice Huang's reported husband?

Alice Huang, the woman Jensen Huang was allegedly in a relationship with, is married to a man named Kang Wei. A report from The Information claims that Kang, 51, has known the Nvidia chief since 2010 and did business with him, buying his chips for gaming. He is said to have introduced his wife to Jensen nearly 10 years ago. The couple is said to have used her proximity to Jensen to earn more clients and business. Photos of Alice with Jensen are splashed across Chinese social media, where the Megaspeed executive posted a ton of them.

Who is Kang Wei?

According to local media reports, Kang Wei is a business tycoon in China. He is a prominent Chinese financial executive who became the youngest fund company head in China when he took over Zhonghai Fund at age 32. He later founded the Shanghai-based investment firm Shanghai Hexie Investment. Meanwhile, Alice was a journalist who ventured into the finance industry with HSBC and later joined CITIC Securities. She then joined Hexie Investment as deputy general manager alongside Kang Wei. Later, she became the Managing Director at Megaspeed, the company that did massive business with Nvidia.

Also Read: Alice Huang bragged to tech executives at Taipei bar about her influence on Jensen Huang

Alice established a close relationship with Jensen in the last two years. She bragged about how close she was to Jensen and told clients that he had dinner with her on her birthday and sent presents. Jensen recently admitted to an extramarital affair in a memo to the Nvidia board. She also posted several photos with Jensen, most of which were reportedly taken by Kang himself.

US intelligence officials have flagged Alice as a Chinese spy, an allegation Beijing has dismissed.

Alice Huang and her associates were instrumental in acquiring billions of dollars' worth of restricted Nvidia AI GPUs (such as H100 and H200 chips) through a network of companies, including Megaspeed. Investigative reports and US regulatory scrutiny have raised concerns that these networks bypassed US export controls to route advanced AI hardware to Chinese tech firms.

Kang Wei facing legal action in China