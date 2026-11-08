/Ramayana team issues legal notice over theatre recordings, cites High Court orders

The release of a much-anticipated film often brings intense audience interest, but unauthorised recordings from theatrical screenings can create serious challenges for its makers. The team behind Ramayana: Part 1 has now taken a firm stand against the circulation of footage recorded inside cinemas. Citing recent Bombay High Court orders, the filmmakers have warned that anyone found sharing scenes without permission could face legal consequences, including criminal charges and contempt of court proceedings.

Ramayana makers issue legal warning over leaked theatre clips

The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have issued a strict warning against the unauthorised recording and circulation of scenes from the film. The team recently took to the film's official social media accounts to share a legal notice addressing footage being recorded during theatrical screenings and subsequently distributed across social media platforms and messaging applications.

The film's official social media handles shared a legal notice addressing the unauthorised recording and sharing of its footage. In it, the notice also states, "The Hon'ble Bombay High Court, by orders dated 2 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 in commercial IP suit (l) no. 37230 of 2026, has restrained all persons, known and unknown, from recording, uploading, sharing or otherwise communicating the film or any part of it without authorisation.”

The notice also states, “Doing so is copyright infringement, a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and a fine under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the BNS, 2023; and the IT Act, 2000, and a contempt of court.”

Reportedly, the scenes from the film which has been leaked were Sunny Deol's introduction as Lord Hanuman and an extended fight sequence after Lakshman cuts off Surpanakha's nose. A group of asuras arrives to defend her and confronts Rama, Lakshman and Sita. The footage reportedly includes additional action moments leading up to Rama fighting the asuras. This sequence is said to be absent from the Hindi theatrical version.

Makers ask social media users to delete unauthorised footage

Apart from warning against future recordings, the production team has specifically addressed people who have already shared clips from the movie online. The notice directs users to immediately remove any unauthorised footage they may have uploaded. It also states that the makers intend to report violations to the relevant authorities and the digital platforms hosting the material.