/'These SLEAZEBAGS...': Trump orders DOJ to investigate Democrats over threats against Republicans after US midterms polls

US President Donald ​Trump ordered ‌the US Justice ​Department ​on Saturday (Nov 7) to look ⁠into ​Democrats for "threatening ​a lot of people" with ​impeachment ​and other forms ‌of ⁠punishment. He made the announcement in a Truth Social ​post saying ⁠that their ​actions amount ​to ⁠a “criminal act.” But he did not provide any ​evidence of his claim. He said that it is "extortion" at the highest level. He claimed that people who are Republican supporters are being threatened with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment. Calling the alleged threats “extortion” and an unprecedented instance of “weaponisation and lawfare”, Trump said Republicans were being targeted simply for their political beliefs and support for the party. He also singled out Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin, accusing her of targeting young people who identify with Republican values.

Trump also said that he was directing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to immediately investigate what he described as criminal actions by Democratic political leaders. He urged people who had received threatening letters to report them to the DOJ or send them directly to him. He also called on the Senate, the DOJ and the House of Representatives to take action, warning Republicans against allowing such alleged intimidation to continue.



“The Senator from Michigan, Elissa Slotkin, is saying that she is going to go after all young people that believe in Republican Values, and that give even the slightest inclination to be a Republican. The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS, and Republicans should get smart, fast! Threatening letters have been sent to many people, all innocent, from Democrat Political Leaders. By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately!” he added in a Truth Social post.

Democrats made significant gains in the November 3, 2026, US midterm elections, challenging Republican control of Congress and delivering setbacks to President Donald Trump's party. In the Senate, Democrat Roy Cooper flipped North Carolina, while Annie Andrews defeated Trump-backed Republican Darline Graham in South Carolina, flipping the seat previously held by Lindsey Graham. Democrats also retained key seats in Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Colorado and New Mexico.

The party also flipped more than two dozen Republican-held House seats, winning control of the House of Representatives. Its victories extended to traditionally Republican territory, including Texas, Kansas, Iowa and Ohio. Analysts attributed the Democratic gains to voter frustration over rising living costs, inflation, fuel prices, tariffs and Trump's handling of the Iran war. The results handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress, giving them greater power to scrutinise the Trump administration and challenge its legislative agenda.