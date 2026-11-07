/Trump’s 250-foot triumphal arch faces 14-day halt after federal judge blocks construction

A federal judge has temporarily blocked construction of President Donald Trump’s proposed triumphal arch for 14 days, hours after a federal planning commission approved the controversial 250-foot monument despite strong public opposition. The National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC), one of two federal agencies responsible for overseeing architectural and design changes in Washington, approved the project during a virtual meeting on Thursday. The decision came after more than 120 citizens, including several veterans, urged the commission to reject the proposal during an extensive public hearing.

Following more than eight hours of public testimony, the commission voted 8-4 in favor of the arch at approximately 10:29 pm. Less than an hour after the decision, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee overseeing a high-profile lawsuit seeking to stop the construction, issued an order prohibiting the Trump administration, which is named as a defendant in the case, from initiating, making or otherwise effectuating any construction-related activity near the proposed location.

The judge cited potential economic consequences and traffic disruptions among the concerns surrounding the project.

The Trump administration had indicated that construction could begin immediately following the commission's final approval. Opponents have criticised the proposed structure as a vanity project for Trump and raised concerns about the planning process, arguing that the project has not received congressional approval.

The commission's decision, made by a panel largely comprising Trump-appointed supporters, marked the final step in securing approval for one of the president's major initiatives to reshape Washington's landscape. The White House is keen to advance the project before a new Democratic-controlled Congress takes office in January. Trump has expressed his intention to complete the arch before leaving office in two years. However, the ambitious construction schedule is expected to face continued legal challenges, including a prominent lawsuit filed by veterans and historic preservation advocates.

The challengers argue that the monument's size and proposed location would interfere with the sightlines of several national landmarks, including the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington House and the Robert E. Lee Memorial. They have also raised concerns that the structure could undermine the solemnity of funerals at Arlington National Cemetery. The opponents maintain that the project is unlawful without congressional authorization, citing the Commemorative Works Act, which requires Congress to approve new monuments in Washington.

Protests against the proposed arch continued near the site throughout Thursday. “This monumental abomination of one man’s ego disrespects every service member who’s buried there,” Democratic Rep. Don Beyer, whose district includes Arlington National Cemetery, said during a Thursday morning demonstration attended by veterans and other opponents. Before the commission meeting, its chair had already indicated support for the proposal, describing it as an “historic effort” by Trump.

A president’s personal endeavour

The triumphal arch is among several projects through which Trump is seeking to establish a lasting legacy in Washington. Construction and renovation initiatives across the capital, including work involving the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the Kennedy Center, have become prominent features of his second term. Critics have described several of these initiatives as ‘vanity projects’.

Following his party's poor performance in the midterm elections, Trump began his first public appearance by celebrating progress on another major undertaking: the construction of a ballroom at the White House. On Friday, the White House promoted a newly launched website that an official said would “advance public awareness and support for the arch.” The website is not an official government platform. Instead, it was established by the United States Triumphal Arch Foundation, a privately funded 501(c)3 organization. A White House official said the foundation has no government affiliation and does not receive federal funding.

Trump first presented his proposed triumphal arch in October last year while sitting in the Oval Office. He displayed different scaled models of the structure, which is envisioned as the largest arch in the world. When a reporter asked who the arch was intended for, Trump pointed to himself and said: “Me.” The president later said the structure would commemorate the nation's 250 anniversary, the American spirit, the American military and American competence.

More recently, Trump has described the proposed arch, which would stand at a busy traffic circle near the Potomac River, as both a tourist attraction and a military facility for storing drones and ammunition. However, the final plans presented to the planning commission on Thursday did not include the military components previously described by Trump. Administration officials have maintained that these features would not require structural changes and could be incorporated into the existing design.

The administration has already outlined an accelerated construction schedule involving two 10-hour shifts each day, allowing work to continue almost around the clock. On Thursday, the National Park Service, which oversees the project on behalf of the administration, acknowledged in court that the construction company hired for the project had made markings around the proposed site without authorization. The agency said it would stop preparatory work without providing notice.

During Thursday's commission meeting, Michael Lemmon, the lead plaintiff in one of the lawsuits challenging the construction, questioned the integrity of the review process, describing it as rushed with a predetermined outcome. “We have witnessed the deliberate exclusion of Congress a repeated bending of the rules and ignoring of professional evaluations including by NPS of the negative impact on Arlington.”

Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman, who is expected to become chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, which oversees National Park Service matters, also criticized the proposal. “This arch would dishonor America our ideals and our laws. We should honor the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence by upholding the rights of the American people and their votes on Tuesday night, rather than indulging a president who thinks he is a king.”

Adverse effects on historic landmarks

A National Park Service review released in August acknowledged that the proposed arch could have adverse effects on as many as 42 historic sites. The most significant impacts were identified at six locations near the proposed structure.

These include Arlington National Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial corridor and Arlington House, a memorial to Robert E. Lee that features the residence where he lived before leading the Confederate army.

The assessment found that the monument could affect surrounding landmarks by changing the design continuity of iconic Washington settings and altering views of existing monuments. Once completed, the arch would be visible from several prominent locations, including the US Capitol, the Georgetown waterfront and the Pentagon.

The National Park Service said it had considered alternative locations but ultimately determined that the proposed site along the Potomac River was necessary. According to the agency, the project is inherently location dependent and not interchangeable with any other location. The assessment, known as a Section 106 review, is required under the National Historic Preservation Act. It involves consultation with independent organizations that have an interest or professional expertise in historic preservation matters connected to a proposed project.