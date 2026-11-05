/Why did Sensex jump 2,000 points in biggest rally in months? Key triggers explained

Indian stock markets experienced an unexpected windfall on Thursday, with the Sensex rising more than 2,000 points and the Nifty climbing more than 600 points. The flow of money into the market came after falling crude oil prices, fresh foreign funds, and improving global sentiment after the US midterm elections.

The BSE Sensex advanced 2,008.61 points, or 2.6 per cent, to 79,310.01, and the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 576 points, or 2.4 per cent, to settle at 24,536.60, adding around Rs 8 lakh crore to investors' wealth within hours of the market opening.

The rally came after Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight, with investors assessing the implications of the Democrats' sweeping midterm victories and the possibility of reduced political and geopolitical uncertainty.

Why did the Sensex surge 2000 points?

Crude oil falls below $95

The biggest relief for Indian stock markets came after the sharp fall in global crude oil prices. Brent crude slipped 1.09 per cent to trade at $93.59 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 1.53 per cent to $86.77, based on the market data referenced earlier. Both benchmarks have pulled back from the triple-digit levels seen earlier, as optimism grows that the US and Iran may be moving toward a diplomatic settlement of their standoff.

Return of foreign investors

A second factor driving the market was the return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) as net buyers, reversing a prolonged selling streak that had pressured Indian stocks. Trading data showed FIIs bought Indian shares for a fourth straight day on November 4, pouring in roughly Rs 7,284 crore, after having bought nearly Rs 6,837 crore worth of shares the previous day.

US markets rally, boosting global mood

Wall Street had a strong Wednesday, with the S&P 500 climbing 1.6 per cent, the Dow surging close to 3 per cent, and the Nasdaq up 1.4 per cent. This surge came on the back of a decisive Democratic win in the US midterms, which eased political uncertainty and raised hopes of cooling geopolitical tensions. Falling crude prices alongside this improved risk appetite helped push equity markets higher worldwide.

Democratic Party win in the US midterms

The next trigger came from Washington after Democrats' landslide victories in the US midterm elections in 2026. The outcome of the election has changed the balance of power in Congress, making it harder for President Donald Trump to pass his policy agenda without resistance.