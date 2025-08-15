Iran’s Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei on Wednesday credited his nation for the defeat of the Republican Party in the US midterm elections and said that Tehran has handed President Donald Trump a “political defeat” in Washington after “strategic defeats” in the battlefield and Strait of Hormuz.Rezaei, who is secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council,rubbed salt into the wounds as Trump’s party fared miserably in the US midterm elections and the Democratic Party seized control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“The Iranian nation handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz—and a POLITICAL DEFEAT in Washington,” Rezaei said in a post on X.

He added that the American people were bearing the brunt of the financial burden of Trump’s war on Iran.

“Anyone who takes on Iran will pay the price—from the battlefield to their own doorstep,” he warned.

The midterm election results saw Democrats take control of the US Congress.

‘US hostility will persist regardless of midterm results,’ says Khamenei

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Wednesday that Washington’s policy towards Tehran will not shift even though the midterms dealt a blow to Trump.

“Those who still harbour even the slightest hope that the behaviour of the hegemonic system might change through partisan or factional shifts, or who imagine that making concessions to the United States can dissuade it from hostility towards the Iranian nation, are seriously mistaken,” Khamenei said.

“Should such aggressions be repeated, the war’s scope will become much wider,” Khamenei added.

Khamenei urged his people not to treat the result as a sign that US policy towards Iran is about to soften.

“Nov. 4 this year, Iranians understand their stance toward the criminal US more clearly and unequivocally than ever before. Nevertheless, reviewing the reasons for the US’s hostility, and the Iranian nation;s firm resistance to them, serves as a guiding light for the path ahead,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

‘More rapid decline of the Great Satan’s domination’

“The Great Satan [the US] wants the surrender of the Iranian nation. The slightest inclination toward submission would cause the immense capital acquired through the blessings brought by the blood of our martyrs and the sacrifices of the entire Iranian nation to be lost.” Khamenei said.

“It’s our hope that, by God’s grace and through the prayers of our Master [Imam Mahdi], the Iranian nation will soon experience victory, prosperity, and comprehensive progress, and the stage will be set for an ever-deepening, more rapid decline of the Great Satan’s domination,” Mojtaba added.