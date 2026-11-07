/Twilight universe expands with two seasons of Netflix's animated Midnight Sun

The Twilight universe is preparing for another screen adaptation, this time in animation. Based on Stephenie Meyer's companion novel Midnight Sun, the upcoming Netflix series will revisit the romance between Bella Swan and Edward Cullen from the vampire's point of view. The project has now secured a two-season order, with Lionsgate Television confirming the development during its latest earnings call.

Edward Cullen's side of the Twilight story to unfold across two seasons

Netflix's upcoming animated adaptation of Twilight has received a two-season commitment, giving fans another opportunity to revisit Stephenie Meyer's popular vampire universe. Titled Midnight Sun, the series will reportedly adapt Meyer's companion novel of the same name and retell the events of the original story from Edward Cullen's perspective.

The update was reportedly shared by Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group, during the studio's quarterly earnings call on November 5. Confirming the order, Beggs described the project as a two-season adult animation series for Netflix. He also noted that Meyer and her team are closely involved in bringing the adaptation to the screen.

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Lionsgate has expressed confidence in the project, viewing it as an opportunity to further develop the Twilight universe and reconnect with its established audience.

What is Netflix's Midnight Sun about?

Published in 2020, Midnight Sun revisits the events of the first Twilight novel but shifts the narrative away from Bella Swan and places Edward Cullen at the centre. The original story follows Bella, a teenage girl who moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, where she meets Edward, a mysterious student who turns out to be a vampire. Their relationship develops despite the dangers surrounding Edward's supernatural identity.