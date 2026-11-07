/Ventilator 2: Priyanka Chopra reunites with Rajesh Mapuskar for Marathi sequel, set for 2027 release

Priyanka Chopra has built her career across Indian and international cinema while also backing films that tell stories in different languages through her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures. Now, the actress-producer is returning to one of the projects that helped shape that journey. She has announced Ventilator 2, a follow-up to the 2016 Marathi film, with filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar returning to write and direct the sequel.

Priyanka Chopra reunites with Rajesh Mapuskar, announces Ventilator sequel

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced Ventilator 2, bringing back a Marathi film that holds considerable significance in her journey as a producer. The upcoming project will be backed by her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, and will see filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar return to write and direct the sequel. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027.

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The announcement comes as Purple Pebble Pictures completes 10 years in the industry. Priyanka shared the news on social media, looking back at the vision behind establishing the production house and the importance of the original Ventilator in its filmography.

Reflecting on the announcement, she wrote, "10 years ago, with @purplepebblepictures, I decided I want to tell stories that mean something. Ventilator was one of those very important stories to us at the company. A decade later, we're coming back to it, with so much more…"

The sequel will be produced by Priyanka, her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and Rajesh Mapuskar. The production will be jointly backed by Purple Pebble Pictures and Mapuskar's Magij Pictures. While the makers have confirmed the creative reunion, details about the plot, cast and filming schedule have not yet been disclosed.

What was the film Ventilator about?

Released in 2016, Ventilator is a Marathi family drama directed by Mapuskar. The narrative centred on the Kamerkar family, whose members gather at a hospital shortly before Ganesh Chaturthi after an elderly relative, Gajanan, is placed on a ventilator.

As different members of the family come together during the difficult period, the film explores their complicated relationships, long-standing disagreements and differences between generations. It balanced emotional moments with humour, presenting a story about family bonds and the realities of dealing with a loved one's critical condition.

The film featured an ensemble cast that included Ashutosh Gowariker, Jitendra Joshi, Sulabha Arya, Viju Khote, Satish Alekar and Achyut Potdar. Priyanka also made a special appearance in the film.