/Priyanka Chopra Jonas heaps praise on Fatima Sana Shaikh's performance in Hunkkaar - The Roar's trailer, actress reacts

Fatima Sana Shaikh is grabbing headlines for all the right reasons ever since the riveting trailer of Hunkkaar - The Roar was released. Shaikh has been receiving all the love from her fans and admirers, and while the excitement continues to build up, the global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has fueled it manifold by extending a massive shoutout for Fatima.

The actress took to her social media handle to share the trailer along with a sweet note that captures Shaikh's performance. "You are fantastic in this show! @fatimasanashaikh," she wrote. What made it even more special is Fatima Sana Shaikh acknowledging the sweet shoutout and adding more to it.



"Poori duniya alag, @priyankachopra championing our show bilkul alag," she reacted on her social media handle.

About Hunkaar

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In this upcoming ambitious release, Shaikh steps into the role of a dedicated police officer, leaving the audience intrigued about what's to come.

The trailer opens with Aneet’s Meenu standing at a police station with her parents and getting a complaint registered against an influential spiritual guru, Baapji (Raghubir Yadav), for abusing her. The trailer then goes on to show how the victim and her intent are questioned for taking on someone so powerful. Even her own father questions her motives as she doesn’t fit the mould of how a victim is expected to behave. Meanwhile, ACP Jasleen Singh Soni (Fatima Sana Shaikh) tries to get to the bottom of the case and challenges Baapji. She, too, is threatened and intimidated by his clan and influence.

Fatima Sana Sheikh's story on Instagram Photograph: ()

The gripping drama is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures. Priyanka Chopra Jonas serves as executive producer of the show.

Speaking about the show, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “As a producer, I’ve always wanted to stand behind stories that have something to say, and Hunkkaar: The Roar is very much that. I also really believe in Nitya and Karan as filmmakers. I’m incredibly proud of what this entire cast and crew has created, and it’s been a privilege to be a small part of this journey. I hope the story stays with audiences the way it stayed with me.”