/Netanyahu wanted Iran strike before Israel election, but US intervened to stop it: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mossad chief Roman Gofman wanted to start a military operation against Iran just days before Israel’s October 27 election. According to reports the plan was stopped after the United States learnt about the preparations. Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported on Saturday (Nov 7) that Netanyahu wanted to proceed with the operation despite opposition from other senior security officials. They were concerned that an attack could escalate tensions with Iran and even lead to the October 27 election being postponed. The plan was reportedly progressing until an Israeli official's actions exposed the preparations to the US. Washington then intervened to prevent the operation, Channel 12 reported. However, the report did not reveal the nature of the planned military action or the targets Israel was considering inside Iran.

The latest report comes after Channel 12's October 25 investigation revealed a reported clash between Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir over the possibility of launching an operation against Iran before the election. A day later, Haaretz also reported divisions within Israel's security establishment over the plan, with Gofman backing the proposed action. The Mossad, however, said differences of opinion were a normal part of internal professional discussions.

Netanyahu’s office denied the report

Netanyahu’s office denied the report, saying, “The Prime Minister himself made it clear in real time that an attack before the elections in Israel is not on the agenda.” According to the report, Gofman supported Netanyahu’s push for action against Iran, while other senior officials in Israel’s security establishment opposed the move over concerns about its timing and possible consequences.

Netanyahu wants Trump to resume strikes: Report

The report comes as Washington and Tehran continue discussions on ending the conflict, with Qatar mediating between the two sides. N12 reported that Netanyahu has been urging US President Donald Trump to restart military strikes against Iran, while Trump prefers to allow more time for diplomatic efforts. The broadcaster said the two leaders spoke earlier this week in a conversation described by Israeli and American sources as “direct and forceful.”