/Adam Driver confirms he won't reprise his Adam Sackler role in HBO's Girls

Actor Adam Driver has ruled out an appearance in the upcoming revival of Girls. This comes amid speculation about whether he would reunite with his former co-stars for the HBO project.

He addressed the matter during an interview with CinemaBlend while promoting his upcoming film Paper Tiger, directed by James Gray.

Adam Driver will not return as Adam Sackler

When asked whether he would be part of the new series, Driver responded, “No, but I wish them the best of luck.” Driver played Adam Sackler, an aspiring actor and carpenter who shared an on-and-off relationship with Hannah Horvath, played by Lena Dunham.

He was present across all six seasons of the comedy-drama, which ran from 2012 to 2017, and the role earned him three Emmy nominations.

About Girls

HBO announced plans for a limited revival in October, bringing back several familiar faces. Dunham will reprise her role as Hannah, with Allison Williams returning as Marnie Michaels, Jemima Kirke as Jessa Johansson and Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna Shapiro. Andrew Rannells is also set to return as Elijah Krantz.

The upcoming instalment will consist of five episodes, with filming expected to begin in 2027, nearly a decade after the original series concluded.

Dunham will serve as an executive producer alongside Judd Apatow, Ilene S. Landress and Michael P. Cohen. The returning cast members will also take on co-executive producer roles.

Announcing the project, Dunham said, “It’s rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding. I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO, and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together.”

Driver's decision not to return also comes months after Dunham discussed their complicated relationship in her memoir Famesick, published in April 2026.

In the book, the filmmaker made several allegations about the actor's behaviour while they were working together on Girls.

Dunham reportedly described Driver as someone who could be “verbally aggressive, condescending and physically imposing”. She also alleged that he once hurled a chair against a wall near her after she made a mistake while delivering her lines.

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The memoir reportedly revealed that the two have not spoken since the series wrapped in 2017. Recalling their final interaction, Dunham wrote that Driver had told her, “I hope you know I’ll always love you.”