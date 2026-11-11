/Jensen Huang met Alice Huang through her husband who flaunted their closeness to clients, report claims

Alice Huang met Jensen Huang almost 10 years before their affair became public, a report by The Information has claimed. She was apparently introduced through her husband, Kang Wei, in the 2010s when the Nvidia boss carried out business dealings with him. At the time, Jensen's company sold its high-powered chips to video game makers.

Earlier reports claimed that Alice met Jensen in 2024 while she was a top executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud compute and data-centre provider that bought billions of dollars ' worth of advanced AI processors and server hardware from Nvidia. US intelligence believes that she was hired by China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) for information on Nvidia, while also using her influence on Jensen to get him to sell a huge chunk of his chips to Megaspeed. US believes the chips were passed into China, evading sanctions.

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Alice and Kang used Jensen to grow their business

Chinese media reports suggest that Kang and Alice used their relationship with Jensen to grow their business. Some also claim that Kang flaunted his wife's proximity to Jensen to his clients. It is now known whether he knew about their affair. She posted pictures of her with Jensen on her WeChat social media to drum up more business in China. Kang reportedly took the photos himself, The New York Post reported.

Alice Huang's entry into the AI world

Alice had no known experience in AI until 2023, when she became the managing director of 7Road International, a Singapore company with Chinese mobile gaming roots. Alice, who also goes by the name Huang Le, used to work at Hunan TV and the state broadcaster CCTV, according to a Chinese private-fund database. Alice then moved to HSBC, where she was listed as an assistant to the president of its private banking division. Her next jump was as vice president at CITIC Securities.