/IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant set for final fitness clearance ahead of New Zealand departure

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to undergo his final fitness test on November 12 at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Should he clear the test and receive a green signal to participate in competitive cricket for the first time since suffering a side strain in the Irani Cup Final, Pant will be on his way to New Zealand to link up with the Test squad. India will face New Zealand for two Tests starting on November 19 in Wellington.



A Cricbuzz report claims that Pant has had productive batting and keeping sessions at the CoE, where he looked comfortable in the nets.



Pant was supposed to fly earlier for the recently concluded 3rd unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A in Lincoln, but will now join the Test squad ahead of the series opener.

Pant was also named in the A squad for the unofficial Tests, with the selectors pulling him out due to uncertainty around his fitness. In his absence, Dhruv Jurel led the A teams across three matches, even scoring a hundred during the shadow tour. His form is imperative to India’s chances of winning a Test series in New Zealand for the first time since 2009. Although Pant is expected to pass his fitness test and make himself available for the first Test, Jurel remains an automatic choice should Pant fail, just in case.



Meanwhile, besides Pant, pacer Prasidh Krishna was under the scanner at the CoE before clearing his mandatory match simulation ahead of his New Zealand departure. While Pant hasn’t played for India since the away Sri Lanka Test series, Krishna also remained on the sidelines since suffering a hamstring issue during the second ODI against the West Indies in October.

