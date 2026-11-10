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IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant set for final fitness clearance ahead of New Zealand departure

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Nov 10, 2026, 20:31 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 20:31 IST
IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant set for final fitness clearance ahead of New Zealand departure

Rishabh Pant set for final fitness clearance ahead of New Zealand departure Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Rishabh Pant undergoes his final fitness test at the BCCI CoE on Nov 12 ahead of joining India's Test squad in New Zealand, alongside updates on Prasidh Krishna.

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to undergo his final fitness test on November 12 at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Should he clear the test and receive a green signal to participate in competitive cricket for the first time since suffering a side strain in the Irani Cup Final, Pant will be on his way to New Zealand to link up with the Test squad. India will face New Zealand for two Tests starting on November 19 in Wellington.

A Cricbuzz report claims that Pant has had productive batting and keeping sessions at the CoE, where he looked comfortable in the nets.

Pant was supposed to fly earlier for the recently concluded 3rd unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A in Lincoln, but will now join the Test squad ahead of the series opener.

Also read| IND A vs NZ A: Bumrah denied more overs as rain forces draw in 3rd Unofficial Test

Pant was also named in the A squad for the unofficial Tests, with the selectors pulling him out due to uncertainty around his fitness. In his absence, Dhruv Jurel led the A teams across three matches, even scoring a hundred during the shadow tour. His form is imperative to India’s chances of winning a Test series in New Zealand for the first time since 2009. Although Pant is expected to pass his fitness test and make himself available for the first Test, Jurel remains an automatic choice should Pant fail, just in case.

Meanwhile, besides Pant, pacer Prasidh Krishna was under the scanner at the CoE before clearing his mandatory match simulation ahead of his New Zealand departure. While Pant hasn’t played for India since the away Sri Lanka Test series, Krishna also remained on the sidelines since suffering a hamstring issue during the second ODI against the West Indies in October.

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Krishna cleared his test and made himself available for selection for the 3rd unofficial Test in Lincoln. He picked up two wickets late on day two before rain played spoiler for the rest of the game, forcing the umpires to call off the match on day four.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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